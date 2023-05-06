Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.13.

Air Canada Stock Up 11.6 %

AC opened at C$20.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3494764 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

