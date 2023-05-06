Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.30 and a 200-day moving average of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

