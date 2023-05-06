Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $178.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $142.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.