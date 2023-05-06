Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.66

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.66 and traded as high as C$15.80. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.55, with a volume of 23,167 shares.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Algoma Central from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

