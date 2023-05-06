ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.
ALLETE Stock Performance
ALLETE stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 311,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
ALLETE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.
About ALLETE
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
