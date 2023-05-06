Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $115.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22. Allstate has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Allstate

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

