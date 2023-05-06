Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.73 on Friday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

