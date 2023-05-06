Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.05. 768,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

