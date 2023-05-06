Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.22. 20,710,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,109,584. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.