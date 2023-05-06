AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,568,000 after buying an additional 97,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

