AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $893,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix Stock Performance

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $322.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day moving average of $315.85. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.