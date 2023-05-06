AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.05%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

