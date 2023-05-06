AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

