AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,728,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,251.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 484,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

