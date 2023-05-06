AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.