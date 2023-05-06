AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 540 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

