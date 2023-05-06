AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

Prologis stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.