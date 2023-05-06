Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,329 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.6% in the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 620,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

