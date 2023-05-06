Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Activity

Garmin Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.