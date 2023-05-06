Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,910 shares of company stock valued at $38,640,777. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

GWW stock opened at $675.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.