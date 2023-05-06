Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Raymond James by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,725 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

