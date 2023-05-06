Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Target by 333.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $156.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $229.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.