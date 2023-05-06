Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 3,338 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEICO Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NYSE:HEI opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.