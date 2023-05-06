Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 5,025 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

WMB stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

