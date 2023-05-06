Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 8,823 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $143.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.