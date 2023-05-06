Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INGR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

