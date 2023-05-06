ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39. 8,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 2,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (HVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap US equities believed to be value stocks with sustainable competitive advantage. Holdings are approximately equally weighted. HVAL was launched on Jul 14, 2021 and is managed by ALPS.

