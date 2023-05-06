AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 30th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

AltaGas stock opened at C$23.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.71.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9279352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.93.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

