Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.25

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.25 and traded as low as $15.62. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 23,100 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

