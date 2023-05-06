Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of MO opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

