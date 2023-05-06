Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASGTF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Altus Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $40.06 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

