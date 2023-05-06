Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$75.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIF. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on Altus Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.60.

Altus Group Trading Down 14.8 %

AIF opened at C$44.20 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.27 and a twelve month high of C$61.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.64.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Articles

