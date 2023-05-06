Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.59

Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.57, with a volume of 16965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$299.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.99.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.