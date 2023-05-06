Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.94.

AMED opened at $79.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

