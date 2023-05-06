American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of AXL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,748. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $865.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

