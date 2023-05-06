American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.
American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of AXL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,748. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $865.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Transactions at American Axle & Manufacturing
In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.