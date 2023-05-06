American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Director Bradford A. Phillips Buys 565 Shares of Stock

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) Director Bradford A. Phillips acquired 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $10,158.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,380 shares in the company, valued at $150,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

ARL opened at $18.79 on Friday. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 994.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

