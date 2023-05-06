American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on June 1st

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

American Water Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

