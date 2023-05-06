AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.8 %

ABC opened at $167.99 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average is $161.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

