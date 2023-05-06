AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,602,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.02. 717,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,805. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

