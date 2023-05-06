AMETEK, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

NYSE AME opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.31. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

