AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 5,429 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

