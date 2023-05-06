AMG National Trust Bank Buys 644 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.