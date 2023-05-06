AMG National Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $144.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

