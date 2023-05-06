AMG National Trust Bank Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1,713.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PYPL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

