AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 49 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,660,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,041.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,639,520. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $348.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

