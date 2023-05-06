AMG National Trust Bank Sells 57 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $630.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $625.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

