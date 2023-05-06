AMG National Trust Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $213.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

