Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.53. 2,806,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,102. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.29.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

