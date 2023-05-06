Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.29. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

