Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amkor Technology by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 836,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.